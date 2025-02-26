PTI founder availing all required facilities in jail: Senator

Pakistan Muslim League-N, Senator Afnanullah Khan on Wednesday said that founder of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), is availing all required facilities in jail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-N, Senator Afnanullah Khan on Wednesday said that founder of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), is availing all required facilities in jail. The PTI founder was facing jail due to different cases, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In a reply to a question about corruption scandals of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, he said the provincial government was running under the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), and there has been reports of irregularities in different projects.

The KP leaders of PTI have also utilized the official machinery for organizing rallies in the Federal capital.

To a question about differences with allied parties, he said coalition partners are supporting the government and difference of opinion is part of political system.