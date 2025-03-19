Open Menu

PTI Founder Availing All Required Facilities In Jail: Malik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2025 | 10:47 PM

PTI founder availing all required facilities in jail: Malik

Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) founder was availing all required facilities in jail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) founder was availing all required facilities in jail.

The members of PTI were also visiting jail to meet him as per jail prisoner’s schedule, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The PTI was spreading false propaganda for political point scoring, he added.

In reply to a question about absence of PTI leaders in the national security meeting, he said the parliamentarians were responsible to participate in the national security session for discussing important issues facing the country.

There is a need to make collective efforts to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country, he said.

Recent Stories

Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies highest values of ..

Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies highest values of giving, tolerance, human frate ..

5 minutes ago
 UAE, Tunisia launch CEPA negotiations

UAE, Tunisia launch CEPA negotiations

5 minutes ago
 Four seminary students died as Madrassa wall colla ..

Four seminary students died as Madrassa wall collapsed

3 minutes ago
 PTI founder availing all required facilities in ja ..

PTI founder availing all required facilities in jail: Malik

3 minutes ago
 Legendary actor Muhammad Ali remembered on his 19t ..

Legendary actor Muhammad Ali remembered on his 19th death anniversary

3 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways, Ethiopian Airlines launch strategi ..

Etihad Airways, Ethiopian Airlines launch strategic JV, new flights between Addi ..

20 minutes ago
Feature: Chinese-built irrigation project transfor ..

Feature: Chinese-built irrigation project transforming Kenyan farmers' livelihoo ..

5 minutes ago
 BlackRock, Global Infrastructure Partners, Microso ..

BlackRock, Global Infrastructure Partners, Microsoft, MGX welcome NVIDIA, xAI t ..

50 minutes ago
 LG invests in Canadian lithium extraction firm to ..

LG invests in Canadian lithium extraction firm to expand clean tech initiatives

5 minutes ago
 Punjab rapidly transitioning towards electric mobi ..

Punjab rapidly transitioning towards electric mobility, marking a new era of sus ..

33 minutes ago
 Belarus to launch e-visa service on 20 March

Belarus to launch e-visa service on 20 March

52 minutes ago
 PIA downsizing reduces workforce to 7,000 employee ..

PIA downsizing reduces workforce to 7,000 employees: Zaib Jafar

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan