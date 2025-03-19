PTI Founder Availing All Required Facilities In Jail: Malik
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2025 | 10:47 PM
Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) founder was availing all required facilities in jail
The members of PTI were also visiting jail to meet him as per jail prisoner’s schedule, he said while talking to a private television channel.
The PTI was spreading false propaganda for political point scoring, he added.
In reply to a question about absence of PTI leaders in the national security meeting, he said the parliamentarians were responsible to participate in the national security session for discussing important issues facing the country.
There is a need to make collective efforts to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country, he said.
