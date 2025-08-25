Open Menu

PTI Founder Availing All Required Facilities In Jail: Minister

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2025 | 10:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), founder is availing all required facilities in jail.

The political leaders of PTI are also meeting with the party founder as per jail schedule, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said that PTI should avoid working for personal interest. He said, there is a need to take the country

forward and PTI should have discussion on charter of democracy and public interest matters at the forum of parliament.

To another question, he said, we had offered talks to PTI leaders but they refused to sit together on many occasions. Dialogue is the best option for resolving political issues, he said.

