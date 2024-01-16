PTI founder, Bushra Bibi indicted in marriage case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The local court on Tuesday indicted the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and his wife Bushra Bibi in the marriage case.

Senior Civil Judge Qudrat Ullah read the charge sheet during the case hearing at Adiala Jail, with the PTI founder in attendance.

The court expressed annoyance at the absence of Bushra Bibi and rejected the defence counsel’s plea for exemption from her attendance.

It questioned with whose permission Bushra Bibi had left from the courtroom. She entered the prison at 11:30 a.m. and left the courtroom at 1:45 p.m, as confirmed by the jail superintendent.

The PTI founder rejected the charges against him and pleaded not guilty.

The court adjourned the hearing till January 18 and summoned witnesses on that date.