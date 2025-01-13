Open Menu

PTI Founder, Bushra Bibi Moves To IHC For Acquittal In Toshakhana-II Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2025 | 06:30 PM

PTI founder, Bushra Bibi moves to IHC for acquittal in toshakhana-II case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s Founder and his wife Bushra Bibi on Monday filed the acquittal plea to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in toshakhana-II case.

The petitioner prayed the court to set aside the decision of special judge central which had rejected their acquittal pleas.

They adopted the stance that the special court had turned down their acquittal plea on November 14, adding that the verdict of the trial court was against the law.

They prayed the IHC to acquit them from the case. The petitioners have named Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and others as respondents in the case.

It may be mentioned here that the two persons were accused of misusing their position to get a Bulgarian jewelry set from toshakhana illegally. The FIA alleged that the accused influenced the process and managed to get willful assessment of the jewelry set.

