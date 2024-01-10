PTI founder, Bushra Bibi not indicted in marriage case

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder chairman and his wife Bushra Bibi were not charged in the alleged illegal marriage case on Wednesday due to the latter's absence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder chairman and his wife Bushra Bibi were not charged in the alleged illegal marriage case on Wednesday due to the latter's absence.

Senior Civil Judge Qudratullah heard the case. Bushra Bibi's lawyers pleaded for a one-day immunity for not attending the hearing on medical grounds, which was accepted by the court.

The case was subsequently adjourned till January 15.