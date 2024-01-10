Open Menu

PTI Founder, Bushra Bibi Not Indicted In Marriage Case

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2024 | 09:29 PM

PTI founder, Bushra Bibi not indicted in marriage case

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder chairman and his wife Bushra Bibi were not charged in the alleged illegal marriage case on Wednesday due to the latter's absence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder chairman and his wife Bushra Bibi were not charged in the alleged illegal marriage case on Wednesday due to the latter's absence.

Senior Civil Judge Qudratullah heard the case. Bushra Bibi's lawyers pleaded for a one-day immunity for not attending the hearing on medical grounds, which was accepted by the court.

The case was subsequently adjourned till January 15.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lawyers Immunity Marriage Wife January Court Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

Tribunal dismisses appeals of Parvez, Moonis again ..

Tribunal dismisses appeals of Parvez, Moonis against rejection of nomination pap ..

5 minutes ago
 China, Maldives elevate ties as presidents hold ta ..

China, Maldives elevate ties as presidents hold talks

5 minutes ago
 Blinken meets Palestinian leader as Israel keeps b ..

Blinken meets Palestinian leader as Israel keeps bombing Gaza

3 minutes ago
 PK-104 candidate, two associates killed in North W ..

PK-104 candidate, two associates killed in North Waziristan

8 minutes ago
 Admissions underway in Spring semester 2024 at IUB

Admissions underway in Spring semester 2024 at IUB

8 minutes ago
 115000 policemen to perform duties in general elec ..

115000 policemen to perform duties in general election: CM

7 minutes ago
3 cops, a civilian martyred in Lachi attack

3 cops, a civilian martyred in Lachi attack

7 minutes ago
 PML-N set to launch election campaign on January 1 ..

PML-N set to launch election campaign on January 15: Sanaullah

7 minutes ago
 Court grants bail to Ali Nawaz Awan

Court grants bail to Ali Nawaz Awan

7 minutes ago
 Commissioner for strict implementation of Murree c ..

Commissioner for strict implementation of Murree contingency plan to facilitate ..

3 minutes ago
 Mushaal highlights double standards in global disc ..

Mushaal highlights double standards in global discourse on Kashmir & Palestine

7 minutes ago
 DPO and Deputy Commissioner Haripur ensures safety ..

DPO and Deputy Commissioner Haripur ensures safety of Polio teams

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan