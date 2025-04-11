PTI founder, Bushra Bibi seek early hearing of appeals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The PTI founder and Bushra Bibi on Friday filed miscellaneous applications to the Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking early hearing of appeals against their conviction in 190 millions Pounds reference.

The petitioners said that they were given imprisonment sentence on January 17 but appeals were yet to be heard against the decision.

They said that the appeals should be fixed for early hearing to ensure the justice to them.

The registrar office issued diary number against the two petitions.