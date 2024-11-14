PTI founder challenges alleged actions against party

A petition has been moved to the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday seeking judicial inquiry against alleged actions against Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)

The petition has been filed by the founder of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

It prayed the court to issue directives for judicial inquiry on actions against PTI.

It also prayed the court of stop the arrests of party activists under MPO and alleged misuse of section-144.