Open Menu

PTI Founder Challenges Alleged Actions Against Party

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2024 | 09:45 PM

PTI founder challenges alleged actions against party

A petition has been moved to the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday seeking judicial inquiry against alleged actions against Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A petition has been moved to the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday seeking judicial inquiry against alleged actions against Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

The petition has been filed by the founder of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

It prayed the court to issue directives for judicial inquiry on actions against PTI.

It also prayed the court of stop the arrests of party activists under MPO and alleged misuse of section-144.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Court

Recent Stories

KP Govt launches key reforms at Central Jail Marda ..

KP Govt launches key reforms at Central Jail Mardan: SACM Humayun

16 minutes ago
 Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) ..

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) delegation visits IESCO Headqu ..

16 minutes ago
 Azam Nazir Tarar meets Governor Balochistan

Azam Nazir Tarar meets Governor Balochistan

18 minutes ago
 Meezan Bank plays key role in promoting Islamic ba ..

Meezan Bank plays key role in promoting Islamic banking in Pakistan: FCCI Presid ..

14 minutes ago
 Africa's policymakers, educators seek ways to end ..

Africa's policymakers, educators seek ways to end learning poverty on continent

17 minutes ago
 Shaza Fatima meets ANT International President

Shaza Fatima meets ANT International President

19 minutes ago
NAB delegation briefed over digitization of land r ..

NAB delegation briefed over digitization of land records

19 minutes ago
 PAC of Sindh Assembly for framing a futuristic Mas ..

PAC of Sindh Assembly for framing a futuristic Master Plan for Karachi

17 minutes ago
 As Trump returns, African exporters torn between h ..

As Trump returns, African exporters torn between hope and horror

23 minutes ago
 Global experts push for int'l Climate Finance Stra ..

Global experts push for int'l Climate Finance Strategies for Sustainable Develop ..

17 minutes ago
 Charity group urges speedy response to cholera out ..

Charity group urges speedy response to cholera outbreak in South Sudan

23 minutes ago
 Elections in IIOJK stands not substitute of Kashmi ..

Elections in IIOJK stands not substitute of Kashmiris birth right of self determ ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan