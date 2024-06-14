Open Menu

PTI Founder Enjoying Lavish Lifestyle In Jail: Azma

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2024 | 07:44 PM

Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari said on Friday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder was enjoying a lavish in jail, as six jail cells had been vacated for him

In the last eight months, the PTI founder met 288 people in jail, she added. His family and his lawyers meet him thrice a week, the minister said while rebutting Barrister Saif's statement. She said Imran Khan had been provided with tv, room-cooler, study table, chair, exercise bike, stretching belt, bookshelves, books and a separate space for walking twice a day, along with a separate kitchen.

She recalled that Mian Nawaz Sharif was allowed to meet his people only once a week on Thursday.

She said the PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi had been provided all facilities they asked for. She said the PML-N leadership did not believe in revenge politics.

The minister said the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi were in jail today because of their misdeeds. Those who did everything to hold the PML-N leadership accountable, failed to account for themselves on account of grabbing precious watches, diamond rings and £190 million on their turn.

