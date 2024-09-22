PTI Founder Exposed By Israeli Newspaper: Azma Bukhari
Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2024 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said on Sunday that the Israeli newspaper had exposed the reality of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder.
She was addressing a press conference along with Privilege Committee Chairman Samiullah Khan at Shahdara, said a press release issued here. She said that the PTI founder, during his tenure in government, tried to develop good ties with Israel.
To a question, she said that political activities were allowed in the province as per law, adding that nobody would be spared for breaking the law. Azma Bukhari said, "There are many problems in Shahdara and government was well aware of them.
" She said that hefty amount of Rs 125 billion would change the fate of the area in four months.
Azma Bukhari said that the Punjab government had started various initiatives for welfare of people of Punjab including free medicines, laptops, Kisan card, Green model bazaar, solar programme, 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar'.
She said Lahorites clearly demonstrated at the PTI rally on Saturday that those like Ali Amin Gandapur were not acceptable at all. She said after five years, people would see a different Punjab as its Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was working day and night for betterment of Punjab and its people.
