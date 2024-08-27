Open Menu

PTI Founder Faces Opposition Within His Party: Aqeel Malik

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2024 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik, said on Tuesday that the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is now facing opposition from within his own ranks.

Speaking to media persons outside the Parliament, he said that a power struggle within the party has transformed what was once an "anarchic group" into a "disputed group.

"

He predicted that this internal strife within the PTI would ultimately lead to the party's downfall.

He alleged that PTI has been plundering Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the past ten years, describing the party's performance in the province as abysmal.

Commenting on the ongoing tensions between Bushra Bibi and Aleema Khan, he suggested that these personal conflicts reflect the broader discord within the party.

He said that PTI's days are numbered, as the party continues to implode due to internal disputes and ineffective governance.

