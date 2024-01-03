PTI founder, Fawad Chaudhary indicted in ECP contempt case  

,

Both the leaders were apprised of the charges during the session, vehemently denying the allegations outlined in the charge sheet.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 3rd, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday framed charges against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan and former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry faced individual charges in a contempt case.

A four-member bench of the ECP indicted both Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry indicted Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhary who were present there.

The proceedings took place at Adiala jail.

It is noteworthy that the jail trial for contempt of the Election Commission case against Imran Khan and others gained official approval.

The ECP adjourned further hearing of the case till Jan 16.