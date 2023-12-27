Open Menu

PTI Founder, Fawad Chaudhry Escape Indictment In ECP Defamation Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2023 | 06:30 PM

PTI founder, Fawad Chaudhry escape indictment in ECP defamation case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) did not indict Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) founder and Fawad Chaudhry as the counsel for the former failed to appear before the bench

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) did not indict Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) founder and Fawad Chaudhry as the counsel for the former failed to appear before the bench.

A four-member bench, headed by Nisar Durrani and including Shah Mehmood Jatoi, Babar Hussain Bharwana, and Justice (R) Ikramullah, resumed the hearing of the contempt case against the Election Commission and Election Commissioner (CEC) until January 3.

The case involves contempt allegations against former Prime Minister and PTI founder, Imran Khan, and ex-PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry for allegedly making contemptuous remarks against the chief election commissioner (CEC) and the electoral body.

Fawad Chaudhry was shifted to Adiyala Jail under physical remand in the Jhelum road corruption case. Additionally, he has sought an open trial in the contempt case filed by the Election Commission.

Imran’s counsel advocate Shoaib Shaheen was absent from the proceedings as he was attending the scrutiny of his nomination papers before the returning officer. Meanwhile, Faisal Farid Chaudhary, Fawad's counsel, appeared before the four-member court.

