PTI Founder Gets Bail In £190 Million Scam Reference
Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2024 | 10:34 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted post arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) founder in a NAB reference pertaining to £190 million scam
The IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahagiri instructed the accused to submit surety bonds of Rs 1 million to secure the bail.
The bench announced the verdict which it had reserved on Tuesday after hearing arguments from the respondents.
The court pronounced the short order. The detailed verdict would be issued later on.
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s Special Prosecutor Amjad Pervaiz had adopted the stance that the trial court had testified 39 witnesses in the cases. As the trial was at the final stage, the accused could not be granted bail, he said and prayed the court to instruct the trial court for early conclusion of the trial.
He stated that the said amount should have been shifted to the government’s account instead of the account of Supreme Court (SC).
He said that the top court had also stated that the money was wrongly sent to its account.
Defence lawyer Latif Khosa said that a prosecution witness had admitted that there was no signatures of the PTI founder on the document , and he and his wife Bushra Bibi had not derived any personal benefit from the transactions.
He prayed the court to grant post arrest bail to his client.
In December, NAB had filed a corruption reference against the PTI founder, his wife and six other accused alleging their involvement in the 190 million pound scam pertaining to the Al-Qadir Trust. It was claimed that the accused had obtained land worth billions of rupees from Bahria Town Ltd for legalizing its Rs 50 billion (190 million Pounds) that was laundered abroad and returned to the country by the National Crime Agency (NCA) of the United Kingdom during the previous PTI government.
