PTI founder gets bail in toshakhana-II case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to the PTI founder in Toshakhana-II case.

The court accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs. one million and ordered the authorities to release the accused.

The court, however, said that the bail could be withdrawn if the accused didn't cooperate during the trial process.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the verdict on the arrest bail petition of the PTI founder.

During the hearing, the court questioned what action was taken against the three customs officers responsible for the wrong assessment of the Bulgarian Jewelry set.

The FIA's prosecutor said that it was a mistake on their part but it was not criminal misconduct by the officers. The NAB had not recommended any disciplinary action against these officers, he added.

He said that the jewelry said was never submitted to toshakhana, adding that the accused managed to get a low-value assessment of the set and caused a loss to the national exchequer.

He said that the PTI founder and his wife both took benefit of it. He further said that this court had granted bail to Bushra Bibi but she was not appearing before the trial court which is delaying the indictment process of the accused.

He said that the PTI founder misused his position and threatened the person responsible for assessing the value of the set.

On the occasion, Defense Lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar argued that his client was accused of misusing his position for personal gains. He said that there was the name of Bushra Bibi on the receipt but in the case of challan, it was not clear who is main accused was. The role of both accused is not clear in the crime, he maintained.

The lawyer said that the case was registered with a delay of more than three years. He said that the gifts were received under section II of Toshakhana Policy 2018.

Whatever the value of the jewellery was assessed the ammount was paid against it, he said, adding that the witnesses had changed their statements after three and a half years.

Giving remarks on PTI PTI-led previous government, Justice Miangul Hassan remarked that the previous government was even not willing to tell the information of toshakhana despite the queries of the court. That government was of the view that the details of toshakhana shouldn't be public.

The court after hearing arguments granted bail to PTI founder in the said case.