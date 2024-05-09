Open Menu

PTI Founder Imran Khan Globally Famous Leader: Alvi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 09, 2024 | 10:41 PM

PTI founder Imran Khan globally famous leader: Alvi

The former president has affirmed the nation’s support for the PTI founder, urging respect for the mandate bestowed upon the party.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2024) Former President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday said that PTI founder Imran Khan is a famous leader across the globe.

Arif Alvi highlighted the accountability measures taken against army personnel involved in the May 9 incident, stressing PTI’s stance on punishing wrongdoers.

He expressed these words in a press talk on Thursday.

Alvi reiterated former army chief Qamar Bajwa’s commitment to keeping the military out of politics, lamenting previous electoral interference tarnishing the army’s reputation.

He affirmed the nation’s support for the PTI founder, urging respect for the mandate bestowed upon the party.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Army May Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Pakistan , Ireland to lock horns in first T20I mat ..

Pakistan , Ireland to lock horns in first T20I match tomorrow

4 minutes ago
 Wings of Faith: 2160 Pakistani Hujjaj reach the Pr ..

Wings of Faith: 2160 Pakistani Hujjaj reach the Prophet's city to embark on spir ..

4 minutes ago
 Perpetrators of May 9 incidents to be brought to j ..

Perpetrators of May 9 incidents to be brought to justice: PM

23 minutes ago
 Samina Rahmat Manal's poetry collection "Mohabbat ..

Samina Rahmat Manal's poetry collection "Mohabbat Fatih-e-Alam" launched

4 minutes ago
 CM Bugti for more funds for minorities, women, mar ..

CM Bugti for more funds for minorities, women, marginalized communities

4 minutes ago
 No one will be allowed to disrespect Shuhada: COAS

No one will be allowed to disrespect Shuhada: COAS

27 minutes ago
May 9, catastrophic incidents were conspiracy to d ..

May 9, catastrophic incidents were conspiracy to disrupt country’s development ..

4 minutes ago
 Chairman Senate condemns May 9 incident

Chairman Senate condemns May 9 incident

4 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister meets Bilawal Bhutto

Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister meets Bilawal Bhutto

5 minutes ago
 Punjab CM Maryam visits Jinnah House in connection ..

Punjab CM Maryam visits Jinnah House in connection with May 9

37 minutes ago
 NA speaker strongly condemns killing of 7 innocent ..

NA speaker strongly condemns killing of 7 innocent workers in Gwadar

37 minutes ago
 Govt cracks down on crop residue burning

Govt cracks down on crop residue burning

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan