PTI founder Imran Khan globally famous leader: Alvi

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2024) Former President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday said that PTI founder Imran Khan is a famous leader across the globe.

Arif Alvi highlighted the accountability measures taken against army personnel involved in the May 9 incident, stressing PTI’s stance on punishing wrongdoers.

He expressed these words in a press talk on Thursday.

Alvi reiterated former army chief Qamar Bajwa’s commitment to keeping the military out of politics, lamenting previous electoral interference tarnishing the army’s reputation.

He affirmed the nation’s support for the PTI founder, urging respect for the mandate bestowed upon the party.