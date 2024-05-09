PTI Founder Imran Khan Globally Famous Leader: Alvi
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 09, 2024 | 10:41 PM
The former president has affirmed the nation’s support for the PTI founder, urging respect for the mandate bestowed upon the party.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2024) Former President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday said that PTI founder Imran Khan is a famous leader across the globe.
Arif Alvi highlighted the accountability measures taken against army personnel involved in the May 9 incident, stressing PTI’s stance on punishing wrongdoers.
He expressed these words in a press talk on Thursday.
Alvi reiterated former army chief Qamar Bajwa’s commitment to keeping the military out of politics, lamenting previous electoral interference tarnishing the army’s reputation.
