PTI Founder Involves In Serious Level Cases: Asif
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2025 | 12:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), founder has found involved in serious level cases including May 9, riots.
The courts could decide the cases of the PTI founder but the government could not do anything regarding the release of Imran Khan, he said while talking to a private television channel.
The relatives of PTI are using influence of the foreign country for release of the PTI founder, he said.
In reply to a question about any plan to send PTI founder to abroad, he said, there is no plan to send him (Imran) out of this country.
The PTI founder was facing serious cases in this country and the court could decide the fate of Imran Khan on the basis of evidence, he added. PTI had found involved in attacking security institutions on May 9, he said. To a question about dialogue, he said that dialogue is the option to move forward and resolve the political issues.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed, Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing bilateral re ..
166-million-year-old dinosaur footprints unearthed in Oxfordshire
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reveals details of comprehensive guid ..
Queens mass shooting leaves 13 teens wounded outside NYC event space, police say
Muslim Council of Elders condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas
Dubai Humanitarian, ThinkSmart partner to strengthen community engagement
Mohammed bin Rashid reviews UAE Cabinet accomplishments
Rental Disputes Center receives AED3 million donation to provide stability for s ..
Dubai Land Department launches Smart Rental Index 2025
UAE strongly condemns shooting incident in Montenegro
Belgium's renewable energy production declines for first time since 2016
Partly cloudy weather, chance of rain tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI founder involves in serious level cases: Asif2 minutes ago
-
AJK Bar Association slams proposal for new electoral constituencies2 minutes ago
-
AJK President Sultan and Ex-AJK PM show grave concern over human rights violations and the worsening ..2 minutes ago
-
AJK to observe 'Kashmiri Children Day' on January 42 minutes ago
-
Upcoming Vision 2025 uplift plan for region would be a game-changer: AJK PM12 minutes ago
-
Talks held in conducive environment; PTI to present CoD in next meeting: Ayaz Sadiq1 hour ago
-
Punjab Police achieve first major success against Kacha criminals in 20251 hour ago
-
PTI members justified in seeking founder’s guidance: Siddiqui1 hour ago
-
5G spectrum expected to improve internet situation1 hour ago
-
Balighur Rehman calls on Sardar Saleem Haider1 hour ago
-
Applications being sought to shift tube wells on solar energy1 hour ago
-
Balloting held to distribute agri appliances on 60% subsidy1 hour ago