PTI founder involves in serious level cases: Asif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2025 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), founder has found involved in serious level cases including May 9, riots.

The courts could decide the cases of the PTI founder but the government could not do anything regarding the release of Imran Khan, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The relatives of PTI are using influence of the foreign country for release of the PTI founder, he said.

In reply to a question about any plan to send PTI founder to abroad, he said, there is no plan to send him (Imran) out of this country.

The PTI founder was facing serious cases in this country and the court could decide the fate of Imran Khan on the basis of evidence, he added. PTI had found involved in attacking security institutions on May 9, he said. To a question about dialogue, he said that dialogue is the option to move forward and resolve the political issues.

