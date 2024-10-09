PTI founder looking for occurrence of new May 9: PPP KP chief

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Provincial president PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha has said that under the guise of the protest, the founder of PTI is looking for occurrence a new May 9.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that the province is facing serious issues of the law and order, but the government machinery has suspended its all official responsibilities and dedicated to destabilizing the country and attack on the federation.

The PPP provincial chief said that the unwise policies and stubbornness based anarchic politics of PT has created serious threats to the federation of Pakistan. He said that since few weeks the situation of the province is deteriorating and the criminal silence of the provincial government in this regard is a matter of deep concern.

He further said that the provincial government has also adopted silence on situation in the tribal district Kurram.

However, he said that they will raise their voice for the people of the province.

The PPP provincial leader alleged that the resources of the province are being used only for staging protest processions and asked the PTI leadership to use their own private resources if really want the release of prisoner.

He said that the people have given their mandate for the development of the province, but the provincial government is misusing and wasting the resources of the province on staging protest processions and unnecessary public meetings. He said that PPP will lodge its protest for the development of the province at all forums.

Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha said that the statement of the KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is tantamount to creation of anarchy in the country.