PTI founder lost credibility, says Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), founder has lost credibility for taking U-turn on many occasions. PTI founder is not a trustworthy person, he said while talking to a private television channel.

PTI founder was facing number of cases, he said adding that Imran Khan will remain in judicial custody due to serious level cases. In reply to a question about pressure of the foreign country for the release of PTI founder, he said Pakistani governments had been facing pressure in the past.

About dialogue with PTI, he said that dialogue with Opposition should continue in any circumstances.

Commenting on Nawaz Sharif's role in politics, he said, the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League, always made consultation with Nawaz Sharif. He further stated that Nawaz Sharif didn’t like deadlock in the political system.