PTI Founder Lost Credibility, Says Khawaja Asif
Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2025 | 11:41 PM
Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), founder has lost credibility for taking U-turn on many occasions
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), founder has lost credibility for taking U-turn on many occasions. PTI founder is not a trustworthy person, he said while talking to a private television channel.
PTI founder was facing number of cases, he said adding that Imran Khan will remain in judicial custody due to serious level cases. In reply to a question about pressure of the foreign country for the release of PTI founder, he said Pakistani governments had been facing pressure in the past.
About dialogue with PTI, he said that dialogue with Opposition should continue in any circumstances.
Commenting on Nawaz Sharif's role in politics, he said, the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League, always made consultation with Nawaz Sharif. He further stated that Nawaz Sharif didn’t like deadlock in the political system.
Recent Stories
Murdoch group lawyers say close to deal in Prince Harry lawsuit
Beckham, protests, crypto's new dawn: what happened at Davos Tuesday
M23 fighters further encircle key DR Congo city of Goma
2 killed, 1 injured in Kohistan road accident
Governor Punjab condoles with media mogul Amir Mahmood
Huge fire guts Turkish ski resort hotel, killing 66
Pharrell kicks off Paris Fashion week with Louvre show
Save the world's glaciers to save the planet: UN
Trump pardons of Capitol rioters spark jubiliation, outrage
French minister urges Europe to strive for greater strategic autonomy
Russia blasts US reinstatement of Cuba on terror list
Dialogue with opposition to help strengthen democratic system: Rana
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2 killed, 1 injured in Kohistan road accident3 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab condoles with media mogul Amir Mahmood3 minutes ago
-
Dialogue with opposition to help strengthen democratic system: Rana7 minutes ago
-
CM visits DC Keamari office, two ACs, Mukhtiarkar suspended7 minutes ago
-
IHC issues notice over jail entry restrictions for lawyers3 minutes ago
-
PTI founder lost credibility, says Khawaja Asif3 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for State and Frontier Regions and Kashmir Affairs, Engineer Amir Muqam engages wi ..3 minutes ago
-
Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Bilal Yasin for arranging recreational events ..3 minutes ago
-
Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reviews progress on activating Govt TB Hospital, S ..15 minutes ago
-
Commission decision to rely on allied consensus: Aqeel Malik15 minutes ago
-
PHIMC board holds 90th meeting to advance healthcare initiatives15 minutes ago
-
Nation’s interests must prevail over personal agendas: Musadik Malik15 minutes ago