PTI Founder Meddles In Military Affairs With Demand For Faiz Hameed’s Open Trial: Tarar
Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2024 | 06:55 PM
Minister for Information, Broadcasting, Culture and National Heritage Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday said PTI founder had meddled in the affairs of Pakistan Army by demanding an open trial for ex-Spy Chief
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Minister for Information, Broadcasting, Culture and National Heritage Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday said PTI founder had meddled in the affairs of Pakistan Army by demanding an open trial for ex-Spy Chief.
The minister, in a news statement, regretted that the PTI founder had made multiple attempts to make the matter related to Faiz Hameed controversial.
Instead of giving statements in defense of Faiz Hameed, the PTI founder should better made his position clear in the 190 million Pounds case, Tarar said, adding his controversial statements showed that he was suffering from “serious anxiety and uncertainty”.
The minister said the PTI founder was reluctant to accept that the issue of Faiz Hameed was internal matter of the Army, which proved that the ex-spy chief was his “asset”.
He said it seemed that the PTI chief was in mental disarray as sometime he called Faiz Hameed an “asset or a hero”, while on some occasion took completely an otherwise stance.
In the Faiz Hameed case, he said it appeared that the PTI founder had no qualms about using people for his own personal interests.
The minister said the PTI founder was expert in ditching his own well wishers.
