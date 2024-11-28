PTI founder not a political prisoner, facing corruption, violence charges : Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that the jailed founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, is not a political prisoner but is facing serious charges of corruption and inciting violence. These charges involve encouraging the public to attack sensitive installations, with the intent of sowing chaos and anarchy in the country.

“It should be clear to the international community that Mr. Imran Khan is not being victimized. He is not a political prisoner. He faces serious allegations, and no politician, public office holder, or celebrity in the Western world would be allowed to go unpunished for such actions,” he said during a briefing for foreign media, alongside Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture, Attaullah Tarar.

He drew a parallel to recent racial riots and arson in the UK, highlighting the swift and decisive action taken by the British judicial system. “In just 24 hours, the UK authorities brought the perpetrators to justice, sending a strong message that such acts of violence would not be tolerated,” he remarked.

Ahsan Iqbal emphasized that PTI had attempted to create mayhem in Islamabad in recent days, bringing armed protesters to not only stage a sit-in but also to occupy the Parliament House, as they had done in 2014. “At that time, they had stormed the Red Zone under the guise of a sit-in, eventually overrunning the Parliament House and setting fire to the ptv headquarters,” he added.

He noted that PTI had established a troubling pattern of violent politics, beginning with the events of 2014. In the years since, PTI had staged multiple protests and long marches, often using official resources from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. However, these attempts were unsuccessful due to decisive action by the Federal government.

He pointed out that PTI leadership and supporters had grown accustomed to violent behavior, even while appearing in court for routine proceedings.

They had engaged in acts of intimidation, throwing petrol bombs at officials who attempted to serve court summons, which reflected their extremist mindset.

“There is a clear pattern that reached its peak on May 9, when PTI supporters attacked Pakistan’s key military installations. They targeted the General Headquarters of the Army, the Corps Commander’s residence in Lahore, military and air force bases, intelligence headquarters, and monuments honoring our martyrs,” Iqbal recalled.

The minister also noted that the scale of violence directed at military installations had reached unprecedented levels. “No democratic nation, whether the USA, the UK, or any European country, would allow any group to attack sensitive military installations or vital state institutions in the name of freedom of expression or action,” he stressed.

He further explained that PTI had once again attempted to replicate these actions in the federal capital, particularly during Pakistan's hosting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in October 2024, one of the most high-profile events Pakistan has hosted in nearly two decades.

Regarding the rally on November 24, the minister revealed that PTI had made extensive preparations using resources from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, including funds, machinery, and employees, to launch an attack on Islamabad.

He reiterated that PTI’s demands for the release of Imran Khan were baseless, as the PTI founder was not a political prisoner but faced charges of corruption, theft, and inciting violence.

Lastly, the minister noted PTI's evasiveness in addressing their legal obligations, particularly in relation to the party’s foreign funding case. He pointed out that PTI had laundered £190 million, which had been converted into “white” money through one of the PTI founder's sponsors, money that was supposed to be deposited in the national exchequer.