PTI founder planted to destabilize country, undermine democracy: Sharjeel Memon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Sindh Transport Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon said on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan was “planted” to destabilize Pakistan and weaken its democratic foundation.

Speaking at a press conference, he claimed that Khan was brought in power with the intention of creating unrest and instability in the country. He cited the views of notable figures, such as Dr. Israr Ahmed and Abdul Sattar Edhi, who had warned that PTI was part of a conspiracy influenced by external agendas.

Memon accused PTI leadership of aligning with foreign actors and working against Pakistan’s progress and stability.

When asked about the entry of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister into Islamabad, he commended the Federal government for its restraint and patience.

"Despite having the means to respond, the government has demonstrated extraordinary patience," he said while expressing concerns over the actions of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

He accused the CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of overstepping constitutional boundaries and fueling political instability.

Memon emphasized that no political party, including the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), desires the imposition of Governor's Rule. However, he stressed that extreme measures might become necessary if the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continues to deteriorate. "We hope that the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa adheres to constitutional principles and seeks solutions within that framework," Memon added.

The Sindh minister also criticized Imran Khan for inciting unrest and compared PTI’s actions to the sacrifices made by the PPP.

He paid tribute to the visionary leadership of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, crediting them for Pakistan’s nuclear strength and their enduring commitment to the nation, despite facing immense hardships.

“Our leadership has endured unimaginable sacrifices for the unity and defense of Pakistan, while PTI is trying to create chaos without having faced any comparable hardships,” Memon stated.

He also raised alarms over the deepening ties between PTI and foreign actors. He particularly highlighted remarks made by Barrister Saif, suggesting that India’s External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, should address PTI protests.

He described this as part of a calculated plot to weaken Pakistan from within, urging the public to remain vigilant as the country approaches key international events, such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

The Sindh Minister reassured the public that the provincial government remains focused on addressing economic challenges, creating jobs, and promoting industrial growth.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to maintaining peace and stability, despite the political turbulence caused by PTI’s actions. “We are a proud nation, united across all four provinces. It is unfortunate that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are being manipulated by PTI’s leadership,” he said, and called for national unity in the face of internal and external threats.