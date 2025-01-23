PTI founder prioritizing personal interests: Talal Ch

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Senator Talal Chaudhry of the Pakistan Muslim League-N has accused the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of prioritizing personal interests.

PTI leader is seeking a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), he said while talking to a private television channel.

PTI founder was facing number of serious cases including May 9 riots and 190 million Pounds case, he said

and added PTI founder should seek pardon from entire nation for creating unrest in the country on May 9.

In reply to a question about dialogue, he said that PTI founder has rejected talks offer on many occasions.

Dialogue was the option to address political issues, he stated.

To another question, he said the government is making all out efforts to strengthen political system, and economy

of the country. pakistan stock exchange and exports are showing progress due to consistencies in policies, he said.

The government has expressed its commitment to driving progress across all sectors, with a focus on implementing measures to achieve its objectives, he said.