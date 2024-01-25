PTI founder replaces defence counsel in Toshakhana, £190 mln sam cases

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) founder on Thursday appointed Sikandar Zulqarnain and Salman Safdar as his defence counsel, , replacing Sardar Lateef Khosa and Shehbaz Khosa, in the Toshakhana and 190-million-pound scam references.

Judge Muhammad Bashir of the Accountability Court heard the cases at the Adiala Jail in the presence of PTI founder.

The new defence counsel requested for some time to submit the power of attorney, which was accepted by the court and adjourned the Toshkhana reference till January 27.

Meanwhile, the defence counsel of Bushra Bibi urged the court to adjourn the 190-million-pound case hearing till January 30, citing her illness.

The court directed Bushra Bibi to be present on the next date of hearing on January 30.

The PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi have not been indicted in the 190-million-pound reference.