PTI Founder Seeking NRO: Advisor To Prime Minister On Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2025 | 10:46 PM

Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Monday said that founder of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), is seeking NRO from the government

No offer or deal was given to PTI founder, he said while talking to a private television channel.

PTI founder was facing number of cases, he said adding that the court will decide the fate of PTI founder on the basis of evidence.

Commenting on 26th amendment, he said the amendment was made through majority votes. Increasing judges number would help provide speedy justice to people, he added.

To a question about protest demonstration, he said lodging protest was the right of every citizen in a peaceful manner.

He made it clear that no one is allowed to create law and order situation through protest demonstration or public meeting.

