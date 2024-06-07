PTI Founder Seeks Early Hearing Of Appeal Against Marriage Case Conviction
Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2024 | 10:49 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder amd his wife on Friday approached the court for an early hearing of their appeals against their conviction and suspension of the sentence in the marriage case.
Hearing the case, Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka issued notices to the parties on the petitions and sought arguments on the next date of hearing.
Bushra Bibi's lawyer, Usman Gul, appeared before the court and argued that 17 hearings had been held on the appeals against the conviction.
The lawyer said that the court should also take into account the behaviour of the complainant.
The judge remarked that he had taken notice of the complainant during the last hearing.
The court noted that the PTI founder had submitted his application on a plain paper, without naming any parties. It, however, directed the applicant to attach an affidavit with the application for suspension of the sentence.
The court directed for fixing early hearing of the appeals and issued notices to the parties.
The case was adjourned till June 11.
