Open Menu

PTI Founder Seeks Early Hearing Of Appeal Against Marriage Case Conviction

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2024 | 10:49 PM

PTI founder seeks early hearing of appeal against marriage case conviction

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder amd his wife on Friday approached the court for an early hearing of their appeals against their conviction and suspension of the sentence in the marriage case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder amd his wife on Friday approached the court for an early hearing of their appeals against their conviction and suspension of the sentence in the marriage case.

Hearing the case, Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka issued notices to the parties on the petitions and sought arguments on the next date of hearing.

Bushra Bibi's lawyer, Usman Gul, appeared before the court and argued that 17 hearings had been held on the appeals against the conviction.

The lawyer said that the court should also take into account the behaviour of the complainant.

The judge remarked that he had taken notice of the complainant during the last hearing.

The court noted that the PTI founder had submitted his application on a plain paper, without naming any parties. It, however, directed the applicant to attach an affidavit with the application for suspension of the sentence.

The court directed for fixing early hearing of the appeals and issued notices to the parties.

The case was adjourned till June 11.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Marriage Wife Armenian Dram June Court

Recent Stories

DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul ..

DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul-Adha

5 minutes ago
 UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Da ..

UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Day in Gilgit

8 minutes ago
 District emergency response committee meeting held ..

District emergency response committee meeting held in Okara

8 minutes ago
 CM Punjab directs for partnering international com ..

CM Punjab directs for partnering international companies to complete RUDA Projec ..

5 minutes ago
 Faculty board meeting of Social Sciences discusses ..

Faculty board meeting of Social Sciences discusses academic matters

8 minutes ago
 Dialogue only way forward in democracy: Rana Sanau ..

Dialogue only way forward in democracy: Rana Sanaullah

8 minutes ago
1,300 Pakistani rice containers release after Comm ..

1,300 Pakistani rice containers release after Commerce Minister's intervention

53 minutes ago
 Loader rickshaws, sacrificial animals distributed ..

Loader rickshaws, sacrificial animals distributed among flood victims in Larkana

53 minutes ago
 Training workshop on budget session held

Training workshop on budget session held

57 minutes ago
 Pakistan-Sino Business Forum 2024, strengthening b ..

Pakistan-Sino Business Forum 2024, strengthening bilateral economic ties: Jam Ka ..

54 minutes ago
 DC Bhakkar chairs special meeting of the District ..

DC Bhakkar chairs special meeting of the District Cotton Committee

54 minutes ago
 Arts Council confers Lifetime Achievement Award on ..

Arts Council confers Lifetime Achievement Award on Azhar Hussain

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan