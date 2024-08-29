Open Menu

PTI Founder Seeks Early Hearing On Appeal Regarding Disqualification

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2024 | 08:20 PM

PTI founder seeks early hearing on appeal regarding disqualification

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) A petition has been moved to Supreme Court seeking early hearing on appeal against the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s founder.

Barrister Ali Zafar filed the plea on behalf of PTI’s founder to the apex court. It said that the speaker national assembly had sent reference to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against PTI founder for not disclosing toshakhana gifts.

The commission de-seated the petitioner from national assembly’s seat from Mianwali and stopped him from contesting elections.

The petition adopted the stance that a larger bench of Lahore High Court (LHC) was hearing the appeal of PTI founder against his disqualification. It said that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) denied a request for permission to withdraw the identical case pending before it, due to which the LHC is not preceding into the case.

It prayed the top court to fix the appeal for early hearing against the order of IHC.

