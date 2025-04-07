Open Menu

PTI Founder Seeks Weekly Calls With Children, Regular Health Checkups In Court Petitions

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2025 | 11:43 PM

PTI founder seeks weekly calls with children, regular health checkups in court petitions

Two petitions have been filed in a special court in Islamabad on behalf of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder, requesting weekly phone calls with his children and routine medical checkups

The court will hear the case on April 14.

The court will hear the case on April 14.

Lawyers Zahid Abbas and Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry submitted the petitions before the Special Central Judge on behalf of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder.

The first petition urges the court to direct jail authorities to allow weekly conversations between PTI founder and his children. The plea states that prison officials have not implemented the court's earlier instructions on this matter.

The second petition highlights concerns about PTI founder health. It alleges that regular medical checkups are not being provided. The petition seeks court orders to allow specific doctors—Dr. Muhammad Asim Yusuf, Dr. Faisal Sultan, and Dr. Samina Niaz—to conduct medical examinations of the PTI founder.

Lawyer Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry appeared on PTI founder’s behalf. However, due to the unavailability of Judge Shahrukh Arjumand, the court scheduled the hearing for April 14.

