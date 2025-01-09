- Home
PTI Founder To Get Release From Courts: Advisor To The Prime Minister On Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2025 | 11:24 PM
Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah has stated that the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), will be released by the courts, emphasizing that the government does not have the authority to grant him bail
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah has stated that the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), will be released by the courts, emphasizing that the government does not have the authority to grant him bail.
PTI founder has been facing court trial in different cases and the courts will decide his fate on the basis of evidence, he said while talking to a private television channel.
In reply to a question about charter of demands, he said PTI members of the committee should provide written
demands so that we could reply in black and white.
About deadlock in the dialogue process, he said, there is no deadlock in the dialogue with PTI and we will have results soon.
