PTI Founder To Get Relief From Courts: Barrister Malik
Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2024 | 10:21 PM
Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), founder will get relief from the courts
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), founder will get relief from the courts.
The PTI founder was facing different cases in the courts and the judiciary will take the decision regarding the release of PTI leader on the basis of evidence, he said while talking to a private television channel.
Commenting on dialogue with PTI, he said, the main leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-N, had offered talks to PTI on many occasions. The dialogue is the only option to resolve political nature issues, he said.
In reply to a question, he said PTI should bring the demands and we will have discussion on genuine proposals.
