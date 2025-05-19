Open Menu

PTI Founder To Get Relief From Courts: Federal Minister For Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2025 | 10:56 PM

PTI founder to get relief from courts: Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik

Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik on Monday said that only the courts could provide relief to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), founder and the government didn’t have any authority to release the founder from jail. PTI founder were facing different cases including planning for May 9 riots and 190 million pound case, he said while talking to a private television channel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik on Monday said that only the courts could provide relief to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), founder and the government didn’t have any authority to release the founder from jail.

PTI founder were facing different cases including planning for May 9 riots and 190 million pound case, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The courts will decide the fate of PTI founder on the basis solid evidence, he added.

In reply to a question about recent unity showed by the political parties, he said Pakistan Armed forces had won the war imposed by India with full unity of the nation and political parties.

Recent Stories

PAC Sub-Committee reviews audit paras of Housing M ..

PAC Sub-Committee reviews audit paras of Housing Ministry

2 minutes ago
 PTI founder to get relief from courts: Federal Min ..

PTI founder to get relief from courts: Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Mu ..

2 minutes ago
 Punjab govt making efforts to preserve heritage: B ..

Punjab govt making efforts to preserve heritage: Bhutta

2 minutes ago
 Somalia keen to boost trade ties with Pakistan: Am ..

Somalia keen to boost trade ties with Pakistan: Ambassador

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges v ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges vice chancellors to present sug ..

2 minutes ago
 Complete ban on use of plastic bags to be impose f ..

Complete ban on use of plastic bags to be impose from June 15

5 minutes ago
Security forces killed nine Khwarij in Khyber Pakh ..

Security forces killed nine Khwarij in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

5 minutes ago
 Smuggled archaeological artefacts of Balochistan, ..

Smuggled archaeological artefacts of Balochistan, seized by French authorities, ..

6 minutes ago
 Double murder accused arrested after 13 years

Double murder accused arrested after 13 years

6 minutes ago
 DPO Bhakkar reviews crime situation, issues direct ..

DPO Bhakkar reviews crime situation, issues directives to police

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to strengthen ..

Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in health sector

1 hour ago
 Saba Sadiq applauds passage of Child Marriages Res ..

Saba Sadiq applauds passage of Child Marriages Restraint Bill by NA

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan