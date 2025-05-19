- Home
PTI Founder To Get Relief From Courts: Federal Minister For Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2025 | 10:56 PM
Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik on Monday said that only the courts could provide relief to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), founder and the government didn’t have any authority to release the founder from jail. PTI founder were facing different cases including planning for May 9 riots and 190 million pound case, he said while talking to a private television channel
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik on Monday said that only the courts could provide relief to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), founder and the government didn't have any authority to release the founder from jail.
PTI founder were facing different cases including planning for May 9 riots and 190 million pound case, he said while talking to a private television channel.
The courts will decide the fate of PTI founder on the basis solid evidence, he added.
In reply to a question about recent unity showed by the political parties, he said Pakistan Armed forces had won the war imposed by India with full unity of the nation and political parties.
