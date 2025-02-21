PTI Founder To Get Relief From Courts: Malik
Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2025 | 11:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Friday stated that the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will receive relief from the courts, and the government cannot intervene in the cases.
The courts will decide the PTI founder's fate in accordance with the country's laws, he said while talking to a private television channel.
PTI had been found involved in May 9 riots and Novembe0r 26 incident, he said adding that PTI will have to adopt legal procedure to get relief from the cases.
He, however said that punishment would be given to those who would be found involved in serious level cases.
In reply to a question about permission to PTI for holding protest demonstration near D-Chowk area, he said, no one is allowed to organize any protest near sensitive places.
