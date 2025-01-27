Open Menu

PTI Founder's Acquittal Plea Hearing Adjourned Till Wednesday

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2025 | 10:25 PM

The hearing on PTI founder's plea in the GHQ attack case has been adjourned until Wednesday, January 29th, and will take place at Adyala Jail

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The hearing on PTI founder's plea in the GHQ attack case has been adjourned until Wednesday, January 29th, and will take place at Adyala Jail.

The prosecution's arguments were unable to be completed due to the prosecutor being on leave.

However, the defense lawyer, Faisal Malik, has already completed his arguments on the acquittal plea on Saturday.

The hearing was conducted by Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Amjad Ali Shah, but had to be adjourned due to the prosecutor's unavailability. The case, which is registered at the RA Bazar police station under the Terrorism Act, pertains to the attack on the GHQ gate.

