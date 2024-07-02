Open Menu

PTI Founder's Arrest An Internal Matter Of Pakistan: Law Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2024 | 05:50 PM

PTI founder's arrest an internal matter of Pakistan: Law minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday said that the arrest of Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf's (PTI) founder and pending cases against him were an internal matter of Pakistan.

He said Pakistan was a sovereign state and its court enforced its Constitution and laws, and took decisions accordingly.

Responding to the report of the United Nations Working Group, the minister said the PTI founder was in the jail as a convicted prisoner. He had all rights as per the Constitution of Pakistan and laws. and international norms.

The relief given to the PTI founder by the courts in many cases manifested a transparent and fair trial of his cases by the judiciary.

It was biased and unfair to make demands beyond the ambit of Constitution, law and international norms, he added..

