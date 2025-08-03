- Home
PTI Founder’s Children Can Meet After Legal Clearance; Huzaifa Rehman Warns Against Instability
Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2025 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Minister of State for National Heritage and Culture Huzaifa Rehman Sunday affirmed that the PTI founder’s children can visit their father under strict security after finalizing legal paperwork with the High Commission, warning that foreign nationals would not be allowed to disturb national peace.
In an exclusive interview with a state news channel, the state minister assured that the government was committed to providing full security and protection for the PTI founder's children during their visit. He said Khan’s sons can live in their father’s Islamabad residence in accordance with legal
norms.
However, he made it clear that any attempt to incite chaos or instability would not be permitted, underscoring the government's firm stance on maintaining law and order.
Minister Rehman further stated that the PTI's past actions, including the events of May 9 and other incidents of unrest, have left a lasting impact on the nation's stability. He emphasized that while the government respects the rights of individuals, it must also ensure that such rights are exercised in a manner that does not compromise national security or public order.
Huzaifa Rehman also highlighted that from the outset, the PTI founder has been provided with all standard facilities, including television, newspapers and quality food. He noted that while the government has extended these facilities, certain individuals visiting the PTI founder have been creating misunderstandings and disrupting the peace.
The Minister further remarked that the PTI founder has a history of making false statements and U-turns, which has contributed to the current situation.
Responding a query, the state minister noted that the PTI founder visited America during his tenure, after which Article 371 for Kashmir was introduced.
He never condemned Western countries for their violations in Gaza and Kashmir. Until recently, they sought support from other nations for his release from jail.
He denounced Khan’s change of stance and his plea for international intervention, affirming that the release decision rests solely with the judiciary, not the government.
