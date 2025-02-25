The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday adjourned hearing tomorrow after the PTI founder’s lawyer concluded his arguments in intra-court appeals against civilian trials in army courts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday adjourned hearing tomorrow after the PTI founder’s lawyer concluded his arguments in intra-court appeals against civilian trials in army courts.

A seven-member constitutional bench headed by Justice Amin Ud Din heard the ICAs by PTI and others.

At the outset of hearing, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi remarked that if military installations were attacked, their security would be under the control of army personnel, and wherever the military is involved, military courts would be involved.

Justice Amin Ud Din Khan questioned that whether any member of the assembly raised his voice or brought a private bill against the Army Act in the assembly till date.

The PTI founder’s counsel Aziz Bhandari Advocate argued that the trial of 103 people is being run in military courts. He adopted that stance that in this case the court has to decide to what extent the law can be expanded. Despite the 21st Constitutional Amendment, the court ruled that the amendment was brought due to specific circumstances, and constitutional protection will have to be provided to apply the Army Act to civilians, he said.

He further said that it is written in the soldier's oath that the officer's order is more important than life.

Justice Hassan Rizvi said that you are saying that the army can respond only during war, not to an attack on his home.

Addressing the lawyer, Justice Musarrat Hilali remarked that you are saying one thing, your clients are saying another.

Justice Amin Ud Din Khan remarked that Salman Raja referred to India in his arguments and said that in India, an appeal is filed against a military trial in an independent tribunal. Justice Amin questioned that whether in India, the right to appeal was given by Parliament itself through legislation or there were court instructions.

Aziz Bhandari Advocate argued that fair trial is a big thing, not even a piece of paper is allowed to be taken away in a jail trial. Justice Amin remarked that if a piece of paper is not allowed to be taken away, then where do the letters come from?

Justice Mandokhail asked the lawyer to give arguments only related to the human rights.

Later, the Advocate Bhandari concluded his arguments after which the court adjourned further hearing till tomorrow. Advocate Faisail Saddiq would give arguments tomorrow in the said case.