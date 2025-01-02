Open Menu

PTI Founder's Lawyers Given Final Opportunity For Cross Examination

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2025 | 11:02 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday granted final opportunity to PTI founder’s legal team for cross examination against prosecution witness in toshakhana-II case

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjamand heard the toshakhana-II case at Central Jail Adiala wherein PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi appeared before the court.

During hearing, the defense lawyer filed one time exemption from appearance request for Bushra Bibi’s counsel Arshad Tabraiz and said that he couldn’t come to the court due to sickness. He prayed the court to postpone today’s hearing.

However, the prosecutor Zulifkar Naqvi apposed the request. The court accepted the request of defense lawyer and granted final opportunity to them for cross examination against the witness on January 6.

Related Topics

