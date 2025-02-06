PTI founder’s letter discarded as trash: Azma

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said that a letter, written by the PTI founder, has been discarded like trash by its recipient.

She said that in the name of a letter, the so-called leader had requested for an NRO. "The person who once claimed to stand his ground and never back down, is now groveling," she added.

She said reports suggested that the PTI founder was suffering from high blood pressure and nerve-related issues. "The man who once preached about real freedom is now under severe mental stress," she added.

She said that a certain group would continue to burn with jealousy over successes of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz. "The walls of prison have diminished the PTI founder’s ability to think and understand," she added.

Azma remarked that the PTI founder had played all his cards to get out of jail. "Now, the only card left for him is to apologise in shame," she added.