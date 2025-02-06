PTI Founder’s Letter Discarded As Trash: Azma
Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2025 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said that a letter, written by the PTI founder, has been discarded like trash by its recipient.
She said that in the name of a letter, the so-called leader had requested for an NRO. "The person who once claimed to stand his ground and never back down, is now groveling," she added.
She said reports suggested that the PTI founder was suffering from high blood pressure and nerve-related issues. "The man who once preached about real freedom is now under severe mental stress," she added.
She said that a certain group would continue to burn with jealousy over successes of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz. "The walls of prison have diminished the PTI founder’s ability to think and understand," she added.
Azma remarked that the PTI founder had played all his cards to get out of jail. "Now, the only card left for him is to apologise in shame," she added.
Recent Stories
Honhaar Scholarship Scheme to be expanded to other provinces
PECA Law: NA body decides to form sub-committee comprising journalists to addres ..
PCB all set to welcome cricket fans with spectacular ceremony tomorrow
RTA's humanitarian initiatives benefit 29 million people in 2024
Nahyan bin Mubarak, Speaker of Jordan's House of Representatives discuss coopera ..
Mansoor bin Mohammed inaugurates Informa Global Group’s new office in Dubai
Hamad Al Sharqi orders 20% salary increase for Fujairah government employees
Expo City Dubai master plan pre-certified in globally recognised social, environ ..
G42 publishes its Frontier AI Safety Framework
UAE President, VPs congratulate Belgium’s new PM
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi Observes Kashmir Solidarity Day 2025
Observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI founder’s letter discarded as trash: Azma5 minutes ago
-
DS jail suspended for mismanagement5 minutes ago
-
Strict public dealing hours enforced in Gujrat5 minutes ago
-
PECA Law: NA body decides to form sub-committee comprising journalists to address concerns7 minutes ago
-
No more shortage of meningitis vaccine for Umrah travelers: secretary15 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates MS Girls Elementary School library15 minutes ago
-
Sanjha Punjab Kabaddi Club wins Kashmir Kabaddi Cup25 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Karachi train mishap25 minutes ago
-
Desilting of Khanpur Dam to start from 10th Feb25 minutes ago
-
Court acquits Shehbaz, Hamza in Ramzan Sugar Mills case25 minutes ago
-
House provided to another martyr's family25 minutes ago
-
Cold and dry weather to persist across country, westerly wave expected on Friday25 minutes ago