PTI Founder's Marriage Case Adjourned Till Friday
Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2024 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The District and Sessions Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of the appeals of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) founder and his wife Bushra Bibi against their conviction in the marriage case till Friday.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka heard the case.
The petitioners' lawyers Advocate Usman Gul and Barrister Salman Safdar informed the court that the Islamabad High Court's order had not yet been signed, and requested for rescheduling the hearing on Friday.
The court, however, observed that it would conduct the hearing tomorrow if the IHC's written decision were available, otherwise, it would be moved to Saturday.
The IHC had instructed the lower court to decide the petitions for suspension of the sentence within 10 days and the main appeals within a month.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC
Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner holds meeting, reviews progress controlling power theft cases6 minutes ago
-
RCB unveils grand cleaning plan on Eid-ul-Azha6 minutes ago
-
7,000 tube wells to be shifted to solar energy: Mujtaba6 minutes ago
-
PPSC successfully conducts exam of 32000 candidates16 minutes ago
-
Al-Mashaer Metro uses advanced technology to keep pilgrims safe in holy sites: Al-Farshouti16 minutes ago
-
LTN Family given 30-day time to clear journalists’ dues26 minutes ago
-
UNFPA organize session regarding CRVS36 minutes ago
-
LHC dismisses Punjab govt's applications for transfer of cases46 minutes ago
-
CM appoints Shoaib Mirza as Incharge Complaint Cell46 minutes ago
-
Five including 4 sanitary workers die due to suffocation in Dijkot56 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt earmarks Rs 4b for social welfare1 hour ago
-
CM appoints social media focal persons1 hour ago