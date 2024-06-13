ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The District and Sessions Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of the appeals of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) founder and his wife Bushra Bibi against their conviction in the marriage case till Friday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka heard the case.

The petitioners' lawyers Advocate Usman Gul and Barrister Salman Safdar informed the court that the Islamabad High Court's order had not yet been signed, and requested for rescheduling the hearing on Friday.

The court, however, observed that it would conduct the hearing tomorrow if the IHC's written decision were available, otherwise, it would be moved to Saturday.

The IHC had instructed the lower court to decide the petitions for suspension of the sentence within 10 days and the main appeals within a month.

The court adjourned the hearing till 8:30 a.m. on Friday.