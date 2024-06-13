Open Menu

PTI Founder's Marriage Case Adjourned Till Friday

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2024 | 10:00 PM

PTI founder's marriage case adjourned till Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The District and Sessions Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of the appeals of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) founder and his wife Bushra Bibi against their conviction in the marriage case till Friday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka heard the case.

The petitioners' lawyers Advocate Usman Gul and Barrister Salman Safdar informed the court that the Islamabad High Court's order had not yet been signed, and requested for rescheduling the hearing on Friday.

The court, however, observed that it would conduct the hearing tomorrow if the IHC's written decision were available, otherwise, it would be moved to Saturday.

The IHC had instructed the lower court to decide the petitions for suspension of the sentence within 10 days and the main appeals within a month.

The court adjourned the hearing till 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lawyers Marriage Wife Islamabad High Court Court Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wick ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..

56 minutes ago
 ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about ..

ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget ..

Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests

1 hour ago
 PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

5 hours ago
 Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

7 hours ago
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

8 hours ago
 PCB chairman calls for support for national team a ..

PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024

9 hours ago
 PM proposes formation of committee to resolve poli ..

PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues

10 hours ago
 Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through mat ..

Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan