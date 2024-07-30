Open Menu

PTI Founder’s Offering For Dialogue Is Sign Of Desperation: Irfan Siddiqui

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 30, 2024 | 10:44 PM

Parliamentary leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, on Tuesday said that PTI founder’s recent offer to engage in dialogue was a sign of extreme desperation and frustration

Talking to a private news channel, he said the offer was mere a tactic after numerous protest calls had failed.

Even now, Imran's refusal to engage in dialogue with political parties showed his undemocratic and egotistic approach, he added.

Irfan Siddiqui further said that PTI founder’s latest move was not genuine political effort but attempt to mislead the public and his supporters.

He also criticized PTI founder and his party for their past actions, including defaming state institutions and martyrs.

