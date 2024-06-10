PTI Founder’s Political Rhetoric Aimed At Political Gains: Asif
Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2024 | 11:19 PM
Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder’s political rhetoric has been aimed at political gains and often targets state institutions
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder’s political rhetoric has been aimed at political gains and often targets state institutions.
Talking to a private news channel, he expressed dismay over PTI's accusations and propaganda against the martyrs and their families, saying these actions have embarrassed the entire nation.
“Mocking the nation's martyrs and using abusive language against state institutions has become PTI's norm,” Asif said.
He further said that the chaotic atmosphere PTI has created spreads chaos and hatred in the country.
To a question, he said the country was moving in the right direction and would achieve economic progress soon.
He further said that economic indicators were beginning to improve, instilling optimism regarding the attainment of national goals.
Asif highlighted the growing attractiveness of the investment climate, with significant inflows of foreign investment.
Recent Stories
Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani
RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement
Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..
Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar
Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person for GYP
Ambassador Tirmizi meets with Group CEO of Al Ansari Exchange
Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Modi on swearing in as Indian prime minister
5 killed, 3 injured in Shangla accident
Agriculture Sector contributing 2.9% to GDP, 37.4% to total livelihoods in count ..
Govt offices, banks, passport offices starts normal operation in Chaman
PM invites AKDN to invest more in Pakistan's tourism sector
Police shoot, injure 6 suspects in 5 separate encounters
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani29 minutes ago
-
Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar30 minutes ago
-
Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person for GYP33 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Modi on swearing in as Indian prime minister33 minutes ago
-
5 killed, 3 injured in Shangla accident33 minutes ago
-
Govt offices, banks, passport offices starts normal operation in Chaman33 minutes ago
-
PM invites AKDN to invest more in Pakistan's tourism sector31 minutes ago
-
Police shoot, injure 6 suspects in 5 separate encounters39 minutes ago
-
3-month course of Basic Sindhi learning inaugurated39 minutes ago
-
All campuses of FUUAST to be shifted to solar-energy at Rs 100 million: VC FUUAST39 minutes ago
-
IHC to hear Bushra Bibi, PTI founder's bail plea on June 1139 minutes ago
-
Banker, shopkeeper shot in separate armed robberies35 minutes ago