PTI Founder’s Political Rhetoric Aimed At Political Gains: Asif

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2024 | 11:19 PM

Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder’s political rhetoric has been aimed at political gains and often targets state institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024)

Talking to a private news channel, he expressed dismay over PTI's accusations and propaganda against the martyrs and their families, saying these actions have embarrassed the entire nation.

“Mocking the nation's martyrs and using abusive language against state institutions has become PTI's norm,” Asif said.

He further said that the chaotic atmosphere PTI has created spreads chaos and hatred in the country.

To a question, he said the country was moving in the right direction and would achieve economic progress soon.

He further said that economic indicators were beginning to improve, instilling optimism regarding the attainment of national goals.

Asif highlighted the growing attractiveness of the investment climate, with significant inflows of foreign investment.

