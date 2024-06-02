ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) The spokesperson for legal affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Sunday described a contentious social media post made by PTI founder Imran Khan as "digital terrorism" under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (PICA) Act.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has initiated an investigation into the matter, emphasising that it will be dealt with according to the law. "A person of such stature, who remains a former prime minister, endorsing such content and facilitating its dissemination through various mediums, including social media, is a farce in terms of digital terrorism," he remarked.

Such statements were made to serve condemned political motives and to spread anarchy, adding, "No one will be allowed to sabotage the peace.

" He highlighted the evolving nature of terrorism, stating that with technological advancements, terrorism takes many forms beyond traditional ways.

Responding to queries about Imran Khan's conditions in jail, the spokesperson said that he is getting first-rate, special meals and exercise options.

However, he criticised the engrossment and meetings of political leaders masquerading as legal representatives, accusing them of using the guise of a legal team to make political motives. "A double card is being played," he said, urging respect for the law and its procedures.