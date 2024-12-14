(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah has unleashed a scathing attack on the founder of PTI, claiming that his public speeches had caused economic chaos and the May 9 riots in the country.

In an interview with a private news channel, Rana Sanaullah alleged that the founder of PTI's speeches did contain incendiary remarks that provoked violence and unrest in the country.

He said his speeches at public gatherings were a clear indication of his negative role in perpetuating chaos and instability in Pakistan.

He added that ultimately this chaos had resulted in widespread violence, vandalism and arson causing significant damage to government and military facilities.

He recalled the events that transpired on May 9, adding that the military courts would deliver the verdict pertaining to the May 9 incident within one week.

Rana Sanaullah vowed to hold founder PTI accountable for the May 9 riots, stating he will face prosecution under the Military Act if found guilty of vandalism.

Sanaullah warned that he would face prosecution for allegedly using his speeches to manipulate people's minds and sparking unrest.

Rana credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government for averting Pakistan's risk of default through swift economic interventions.

The government's efforts focused on stabilizing the economy, managing external debt obligations, and securing vital loans from international partners, he added.