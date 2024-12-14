PTI Founder's Speeches Led To May 9 Mayhem, Says Rana Sanaullah
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah has unleashed a scathing attack on the founder of PTI, claiming that his public speeches had caused economic chaos and the May 9 riots in the country.
In an interview with a private news channel, Rana Sanaullah alleged that the founder of PTI's speeches did contain incendiary remarks that provoked violence and unrest in the country.
He said his speeches at public gatherings were a clear indication of his negative role in perpetuating chaos and instability in Pakistan.
He added that ultimately this chaos had resulted in widespread violence, vandalism and arson causing significant damage to government and military facilities.
He recalled the events that transpired on May 9, adding that the military courts would deliver the verdict pertaining to the May 9 incident within one week.
Rana Sanaullah vowed to hold founder PTI accountable for the May 9 riots, stating he will face prosecution under the Military Act if found guilty of vandalism.
Sanaullah warned that he would face prosecution for allegedly using his speeches to manipulate people's minds and sparking unrest.
Rana credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government for averting Pakistan's risk of default through swift economic interventions.
The government's efforts focused on stabilizing the economy, managing external debt obligations, and securing vital loans from international partners, he added.
Recent Stories
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model
Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024
UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..
France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM
Ski great Vonn confirms St. Moritz World Cup return next week
EU 'air bridge' to deliver Syria aid via Turkey
Indian actor held after stampede death at film screening
Football: European 2026 World Cup qualifying draw
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI founder's speeches led to May 9 mayhem, says Rana Sanaullah2 minutes ago
-
Speakers discusses reshaping legislative frameworks to promote gender equality2 minutes ago
-
APHC raises alarm over judicial terrorism faced by Kashmiri detainees42 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 78,100 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
CDWP clears revised PC-I of Rwp Ring Road Project1 hour ago
-
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases2 hours ago
-
ANF seizes 1184 kg drugs in four operations2 hours ago
-
Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket2 hours ago
-
Shezra Mansab denounces PTI for undermining democracy with 'fake news'3 hours ago
-
Speeding van overturns,four injured3 hours ago
-
PFA discards 2,700-litre substandard milk3 hours ago
-
North Pakistan transformed into winter paradise with snow-covered peaks, frozen lakes: Report4 hours ago