PTI Founder’s Threat Case Adjourned As Judge On Leave

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2025 | 07:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The local court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a case against the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), involving alleged threats to a female judge due to the judge’s absence.

Meanwhile, the court is still awaiting a response from the Islamabad High Court on a request to conduct the trial in jail.

During the proceedings, Sardar Masroof Khan Advocate appeared on behalf of the PTI founder. However, Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas was on leave, leading to the adjournment of the case without any proceedings. The next hearing is scheduled for March 26.

The case, registered at Margalla Police Station, accuses the PTI founder of involvement in threatening a female judge. The judicial magistrate had earlier written to the Islamabad High Court, seeking permission to hold the trial in jail, but no reply has been received so far.

