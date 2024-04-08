Open Menu

PTI Founder’s Tone Reflects Deep Frustration, Says Siddiqui

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2024 | 08:57 PM

PTI founder’s tone reflects deep frustration, says Siddiqui

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui said on Monday that the PTI founder's angry tone in a recent media talk revealed his deep frustration, possibly due to feeling sidelined

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui said on Monday that the PTI founder's angry tone in a recent media talk revealed his deep frustration, possibly due to feeling sidelined.

Commenting on the PTI founder's media talk, he explained that the founder's distress doesn't stem from any mission but rather from the fact that he hasn't been contacted yet.

Flatly denying any possibility of a deal with PTI, he stated that, to his knowledge, there haven't been any discussions about extending a deal to the PTI founder.

Regarding PTI's attempt to form a grand alliance, he stated that the government is not concerned about it because all the parties joining hands with PTI have democratic principles, unlike PTI itself.

