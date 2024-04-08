PTI Founder’s Tone Reflects Deep Frustration, Says Siddiqui
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2024 | 08:57 PM
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui said on Monday that the PTI founder's angry tone in a recent media talk revealed his deep frustration, possibly due to feeling sidelined
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui said on Monday that the PTI founder's angry tone in a recent media talk revealed his deep frustration, possibly due to feeling sidelined.
Commenting on the PTI founder's media talk, he explained that the founder's distress doesn't stem from any mission but rather from the fact that he hasn't been contacted yet.
Flatly denying any possibility of a deal with PTI, he stated that, to his knowledge, there haven't been any discussions about extending a deal to the PTI founder.
Regarding PTI's attempt to form a grand alliance, he stated that the government is not concerned about it because all the parties joining hands with PTI have democratic principles, unlike PTI itself.
Recent Stories
33 constables promoted
CPO orders to beef up Chinese security
Police finalize Eid security plan
DIG Hyderabad directs SSPs to ensure security, traffic regulation for Eid
Members of global animal welfare organisation calls on senior minister
District administration cracks down unlawful mini petrol pumps, imposes fines
Mujtaba chairs meeting of Cabinet Standing Committee on Legislation,Privatizatio ..
KATI commends surge in LSM Production
Govt determined to boost economy to give confidence to business community: Comme ..
Promotion of education stressed for country’s development
JKNF calls for support to aid destitute in IIOJK ahead of Eid ul-Fitr
BISP beneficiaries to receive financial assistance directly into bank accounts: ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
33 constables promoted11 minutes ago
-
CPO orders to beef up Chinese security11 minutes ago
-
Police finalize Eid security plan11 minutes ago
-
DIG Hyderabad directs SSPs to ensure security, traffic regulation for Eid11 minutes ago
-
Members of global animal welfare organisation calls on senior minister11 minutes ago
-
District administration cracks down unlawful mini petrol pumps, imposes fines11 minutes ago
-
Govt determined to boost economy to give confidence to business community: Commerce Minister35 minutes ago
-
Promotion of education stressed for country’s development35 minutes ago
-
Largest Namaz-e-Eid gathering to be held at Gulshan-e- Jinnah at 8 a.m35 minutes ago
-
Police crack down on drug peddling43 minutes ago
-
Court awards nine years’ imprisonment in drugs case43 minutes ago
-
CM Murad reviews city law, order situation43 minutes ago