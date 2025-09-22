PTI Founder's Trial In Toshakhana-II Case Enters Final Phase
Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2025 | 11:06 PM
The trial of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana-II case has entered final phase as the special court on Monday testified last two witnesses
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The trial of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana-II case has entered final phase as the special court on Monday testified last two witnesses.
Special Judge Central Sharukh Arjumand heard the case at central jail Adiala. During the hearing, the founder of PTI and Bushra Bibi were presented in the courtroom while Lawyer Arshad Tabrez, Zaheer Abbas Barrister Ali Zafar, Federal Prosecutor Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi and Barrister Umair Majeed also appeared.
The prosecution recorded the statements of the last two witnesses in the case included NAB investigation officer Mohsin Haroon and FIA investigation officer Shahid Pervez.
The defense counsel will cross-examine the investigating officers on September 24.
A total of 20 witnesses recorded their statements in the Toshakhana II case, while the cross-examination of 18 has been completed.
The three sisters of the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi's sister-in-law Mehr-un-Nisa were also present in the courtroom during the hearing.
The court adjourned further hearing of the Tosha Khana II case until September 24.
