PTI Founder's Trial: Witness Statement Recorded, Hearing Adjourned

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2024 | 09:57 PM

The Accountability Court on Wednesday recorded the statement of one more witness in the 190 million pounds reference against the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Bushra Bibi while the examination of one witness was completed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The Accountability Court on Wednesday recorded the statement of one more witness in the 190 million Pounds reference against the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Bushra Bibi while the examination of one witness was completed.

Hearing the reference, Judge Nasir Javed Rana granted the PTI founder's request for a medical check-up and adjourned further hearing till May 13.

During the hearing at Adiala Jail, both defendants were presented in the court.

Alongside Deputy Prosecutor General NAB and their team while lawyers representing PTI's founder and Bushra Bibi, Salman Safdar and Zaheer Abbas, attended the session.

Notably, one witness's statement was recorded, and the examination of another witness was completed.

The court adjourned the hearing till May 13. The statements of other witnesses will be recorded at the next hearing. While the witnesses will be cross-examined by the lawyers of the founder PTI and Bushra Bibi.

