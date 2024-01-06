Open Menu

PTI Founding Member Najeeb Haroon Joins MQM-P

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 06, 2024 | 05:23 PM

PTI founding member Najeeb Haroon joins MQM-P

The development took place after Najeeb Haroon held a meeting with the MQM-P leaders.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2024) Najeeb Haroon, a founding member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from Karachi, announced his joining with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

The latest reports said that Najeeb Haroon held discussions with the party Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal and then officially joined the MQM-P.

MQM-P senior leader Faisal Sabzwari took to the social media and announced the development.

Earlier, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders Raza Haroon and Anees Advocate opted to join the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in anticipation of the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 8.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Farooq Sattar Social Media Khalid Maqbool February Faisal Sabzwari From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Maulana Fazl to depart for Kabul tomorrow

Maulana Fazl to depart for Kabul tomorrow

11 minutes ago
 realme Set to Redefine Midrange Design with realme ..

Realme Set to Redefine Midrange Design with realme C67 - Where Elegance Meets In ..

17 minutes ago
 Emirates celebrates 25 years of success serving Is ..

Emirates celebrates 25 years of success serving Islamabad and Lahore

21 minutes ago
 PML-N rejects Senate resolution, says elections wi ..

PML-N rejects Senate resolution, says elections will be held as per schedule

23 minutes ago
 Delaying polls not prerogative of Caretaker Govt: ..

Delaying polls not prerogative of Caretaker Govt: Murtaza Solangi

33 minutes ago
 Khunjerab Pass will remain open till 16th January

Khunjerab Pass will remain open till 16th January

5 hours ago
Australia defeat Pakistan by eight wickets in thir ..

Australia defeat Pakistan by eight wickets in third Test

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Kosovo follows Serbia to end licence plate dispute

Kosovo follows Serbia to end licence plate dispute

17 hours ago
 96th birth anniversary of Shaheed ZA Bhutto celebr ..

96th birth anniversary of Shaheed ZA Bhutto celebrates in Larkana

17 hours ago
 Wall Street up despite US jobs data dashing early ..

Wall Street up despite US jobs data dashing early rate cut hopes

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan