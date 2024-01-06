PTI founding member Najeeb Haroon joins MQM-P

(@Abdulla99267510)

The development took place after Najeeb Haroon held a meeting with the MQM-P leaders.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2024) Najeeb Haroon, a founding member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from Karachi, announced his joining with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

The latest reports said that Najeeb Haroon held discussions with the party Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal and then officially joined the MQM-P.

MQM-P senior leader Faisal Sabzwari took to the social media and announced the development.

Earlier, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders Raza Haroon and Anees Advocate opted to join the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in anticipation of the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 8.