PTI Freed Departments From Political Interference: CM

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government freed police and other departments from political interference and gave them autonomy in performing their functions independently.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said neither he believed in politics of revenge nor he was involved in it. A bad culture was promoted in the past by politically victimising the opponents and using the police, administration as well as other departments for personal gains, the CM added.

Public service was the focal point of the PTI politics, Buzdar said adding that during the last three years, the government gave due attention to sustainable and equitable development. He said despite hindrances, the journey of service to people was continuing.

People have rejected the negative politics of the opposition once and for all. Usman Buzdar said that the PTI government had focused on solving basic problems of people.

During a short span of time, the government, by introducing reforms in different sectors, had set a new precedent, he added.

