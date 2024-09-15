Open Menu

PTI Frustration Over Bilawal’s Question Reveals Its Desperation: PPP

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2024 | 03:10 PM

PTI frustration over Bilawal’s question reveals its desperation: PPP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is showing signs of mental desperation in response to Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's critical questioning, according to Shehzad Saeed Cheema, Secretary Information of PPP Central Punjab.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Cheema lauded Bilawal for his impactful speech in parliament, which, he said, had effectively cornered PTI and its leadership.

He further highlighted the role of PPP Central Punjab President and former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, stating that he has brought the PTI founder and his party into a difficult position, scrutinizing their actions and rhetoric.

"The PPP will not allow institutions to be made controversial, nor will we let anyone benefit from tweets," Cheema said, referencing the PTI's reliance on social media for political narratives.

He asserted that the PTI founder is now entangled in his own tweets and must decide whether his political ambitions or the state are more important. Cheema warned that failure to choose wisely would result in consequences.

Cheema concluded by expressing confidence in the PPP's ability to defeat conspiracies both in the assemblies and in the political arena, as they demonstrated recently in Rahim Yar Khan.

