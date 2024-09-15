PTI Frustration Over Bilawal’s Question Reveals Its Desperation: PPP
Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2024 | 03:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is showing signs of mental desperation in response to Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's critical questioning, according to Shehzad Saeed Cheema, Secretary Information of PPP Central Punjab.
In a statement issued on Sunday, Cheema lauded Bilawal for his impactful speech in parliament, which, he said, had effectively cornered PTI and its leadership.
He further highlighted the role of PPP Central Punjab President and former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, stating that he has brought the PTI founder and his party into a difficult position, scrutinizing their actions and rhetoric.
"The PPP will not allow institutions to be made controversial, nor will we let anyone benefit from tweets," Cheema said, referencing the PTI's reliance on social media for political narratives.
He asserted that the PTI founder is now entangled in his own tweets and must decide whether his political ambitions or the state are more important. Cheema warned that failure to choose wisely would result in consequences.
Cheema concluded by expressing confidence in the PPP's ability to defeat conspiracies both in the assemblies and in the political arena, as they demonstrated recently in Rahim Yar Khan.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Information minister pledges govt support for modernising madrasas with contemporary education32 seconds ago
-
Motorway police recovers stolen vehicle near M120 minutes ago
-
Higher Education Punjab cricket tournament concludes21 minutes ago
-
Imparting modern education to seminaries students great service to nation: Tarar30 minutes ago
-
Water filtration plant installed at QMC hostel31 minutes ago
-
Matric exams: BISE Bahawalpur reschedules Sept 17 papers40 minutes ago
-
DIG emphasizes Zero Tolerance for Corruption and Crime40 minutes ago
-
Governor House to continue supporting welfare orgs: Tessori40 minutes ago
-
Democracy only way for Pakistan's bright future, stability: Sindh CM41 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for Karachi41 minutes ago
-
Democracy has become stable, strong in Pakistan: Governor Tessori51 minutes ago
-
QAU students, IWMB hold Green activity to remove hazardous Lantana shrub1 hour ago